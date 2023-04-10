Man, 24, shot to death inside parked car in Aurora

A man shot and killed inside a parked car Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 400 block of West New York Street, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time late, according to Aurora police. His identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Detectives and evidence technicians have processed the scene of the shooting for forensic evidence.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5500. You can also reach out to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information anonymously.