Man, 25, shot after argument in Fernwood

A man was grazed by gunfire Wednesday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 25-year-old man got into an argument with someone he did not know around 10 p.m. in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when they started shooting at him, police said.

The man was grazed in the chest and was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.