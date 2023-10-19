Man, 25, shot in groin in South Chicago

A man was shot in the groin Wednesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was sitting in the backyard of a residence around 9:49 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Essex Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him once in the groin, according to police.

The victim was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.