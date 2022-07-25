Man, 25, shot while driving on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot while driving early Monday in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was driving northbound after midnight in the 500 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone in a silver SUV started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the hand and transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.