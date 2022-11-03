Man, 27, killed in Chatham shooting

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 27-year-old was arguing with another man around 9 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when they pulled out a gun and starting shooting, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.