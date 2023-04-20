Man, 28, shot in the head in Homan Square: police

A 28-year-old man was found shot in the head on a sidewalk in Homan Square Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was discovered in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street around 8:30 p.m.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim did not cooperate with officers and did not provide any information about the incident.

There is no one in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.