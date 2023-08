A man was shot in the foot Wednesday morning in the Loop.

The 29-year-old found suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot around 3 a.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue, police said.

Paramedics took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police said the victim would not provide any details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.