Man, 31, shot dead during argument in Washington Park

A man was fatally shot during an argument Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was arguing with someone he didn't know around 10 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Indiana Avenue when the suspect began to shoot in his direction, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.