Man, 33, missing from South Chicago

A 33-year-old man has been reported missing from South Chicago.

Boris Dragovic was last seen about 3 a.m. Friday in the 9100 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Dragovic is 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a fair complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, shorts and sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at 312-747-8274.