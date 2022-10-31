Man, 33, shot in Little Village

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood.

The 33-year-old was walking toward his car around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Christiana Avenue when he was shot at by someone in a black sedan, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to St. Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.