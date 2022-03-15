Expand / Collapse search

Man, 33, shot in the leg in West Ridge; 1 suspect in custody

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Examining Chicago crime trends so far in 2022

Kim Smith, director of programs at the University of Chicago Crime Lab, breaks down some of the factors contributing to crime in Chicago and how the numbers are trending so far in 2022.

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in West Ridge Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of North Bell.

At about 8:02 p.m., the victim was approached by someone he knew. They produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the leg, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

One person is in custody, and a weapon was recovered.

Police say this appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Charges are currently pending. 