Man, 33, shot in the leg in West Ridge; 1 suspect in custody

A 33-year-old man was shot in the leg in West Ridge Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of North Bell.

At about 8:02 p.m., the victim was approached by someone he knew. They produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the leg, and transported to the hospital in good condition.

One person is in custody, and a weapon was recovered.

Police say this appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Charges are currently pending.