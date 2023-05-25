Man, 34, shot several times in Marquette Park

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Officers found the 34-year-old lying on the ground around 11:18 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Maplewood Avenue. He was suffering from gunshot wounds to the knee, ankle, elbow and flank, police said.

A witness told police the victim was being chased by a gunman who fired shots before fleeing the scene.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim and he was transported by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.