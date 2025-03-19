Man, 34, stabbed to death on Chicago's NW Side
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.
Deadly Chicago stabbing
The backstory:
Police officers found the 34-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds just before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.
The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the victim was in a fight with the suspect prior to the stabbing.
No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.