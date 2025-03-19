Expand / Collapse search

Man, 34, stabbed to death on Chicago's NW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 19, 2025 6:26am CDT
Albany Park
The Brief

    • A 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Albany Park after a fight with the suspect. 
    • No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

Deadly Chicago stabbing

The backstory:

Police officers found the 34-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds just before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was in a fight with the suspect prior to the stabbing. 

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

