Man, 34, stabbed to death on Chicago's NW Side

The Brief A 34-year-old man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Albany Park after a fight with the suspect. No arrests have been made, and police are investigating.



Deadly Chicago stabbing

The backstory:

Police officers found the 34-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds just before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the victim was in a fight with the suspect prior to the stabbing.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.