Man, 36, killed during argument in Englewood

A man was shot and killed during an argument Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was arguing with two people around 9:20 p.m. when one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the 7000 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner has not yet released his identity.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.