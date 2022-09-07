Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin

A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood.

Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said.

He was transported to the Loyola Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

A witness told police the man was wounded in a drive-by shooting from someone traveling in a white vehicle.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.