Man, 44, missing from Logan Square

A 44-year-old man has been reported missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Angel Mendoza was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Harding Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent near Kedzie Avenue and Chicago Avenue.

Mendoza is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, with brown eyes, bald, and has an olive complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes, police said.