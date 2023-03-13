Man, 46, shot during robbery attempt in West Lawn

A man was shot and hospitalized after refusing to hand over his belongings to an armed robber early Monday in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Police found the man suffering from a gunshot to the body around 3 a.,m. in the 3600 block of West 64th Place.

The victim told police man approached him and demanded his belongings at gunpoint. The victim refused and tried to run away when he was shot by the suspect.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.