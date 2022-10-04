Man, 50, shot while driving in Back of the Yards

A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was driving northbound around 11:24 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood Street when someone on the sidewalk started shooting at him, according to Chicago police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.