Man, 55, charged in South Chicago double murder

article

A man is facing charges in connection with a double murder over the weekend in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Steven Hawthorne, 55, is accused walking into a home in the 8300 block of South Luella Avenue and fatally shooting 51-year-old Norman Redden, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Hawthorne then allegedly chased Tamera Washington, 26, to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue and struck her with a blunt object. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Hawthorne also shot at a 63-year-old man but did not wound him.

Hawthorne was arrested at the scene and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of resisting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.