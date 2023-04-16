2 killed in violent domestic attack in South Chicago, man in custody

Two people were killed in a violent attack in South Chicago Sunday morning.

Police say a 55-year-old man walked into a home in the 8330 block of South Luella Avenue just before 2 a.m. and fatally shot a man inside in the head.

The gunman then chased a 26-year-old woman into the street in the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue where she was struck in the head with a blunt object.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and the offender was arrested by responding officers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Investigators say the incident appears to be domestic-related.

There were no other injuries reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.