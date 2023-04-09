Man, 55, killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side

A 55-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say the victim was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Laramie Avenue and Jackson Boulevard just before 10 p.m. when a gray Jaguar sedan struck him while making a turn.

The driver did not stop and continued eastbound on Jackson Boulevard.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with major head trauma. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody, Area Four detectives are investigating.