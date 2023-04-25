Man, 56, shot and critically wounded in Bronzeville

A man was shot and critically wounded while driving Tuesday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 56-year-old man was inside a vehicle around 7:35 a.m. in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in another vehicle started shooting in his direction, police said.

The victim was struck twice in the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.