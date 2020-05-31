Man, 60, missing from Wicker Park

article

A 60-year-old man has been reported missing since April from Wicker Park on the North Side.

Lance Thomas was last seen April 20 in the 2200 block of West Division Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Thomas, who may be in need of medical attention, is 6 feet, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.