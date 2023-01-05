Man, 62, dies in Buena Park apartment fire

A man died after being found unresponsive in a Buena Park apartment Wednesday night.

Firefighters found the 62-year-old unresponsive around 8:18 p.m. at a residence in the 800 block of West Buena Avenue, according to police.

He was transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim may have suffered from smoke inhalation, police said.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.