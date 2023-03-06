Man, 63, reported missing from Bridgeport

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for weeks from the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Grady Morton, 63, was last seen on Fe.b 16 in the 3200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Morton is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray/balding hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.