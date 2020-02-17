Man, 63, reported missing from Englewood

article

A 63-year-old man has been reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Marshall Robinson was last seen Jan. 29 in the 6800 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Robinson, whose nickname is Nate, frequently visits the areas near 69th Street and Ashland Avenue, and 69th Street and Throop Street, police said.

Police asked anyone who knows his location to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.