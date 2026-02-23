Chicago police: Teen accidentally shot by someone he knew, charges pending

The Brief A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the leg Sunday morning in the Morgan Park neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened inside a home and involved someone the teen knew. The teen is in good condition, and charges are pending against the other person.



A 15-year-old boy is in good condition after police say he was accidentally shot inside a South Side home Sunday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:21 a.m. in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said the teen was inside a home when he was accidentally shot in the leg by someone he knew. The boy took himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Officers took the other person involved into custody. Charges are pending.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

What's next:

Area detectives are investigating.