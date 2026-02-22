40-year-old critically wounded in shooting inside Northwest Side home: police

The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times inside his home in the 3500 block of N. Rutherford around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, and a firearm was recovered at the scene. Area Five Detectives are investigating the shooting.



A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot inside his home on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 12:40 p.m., a 40-year-old man was inside his home in the 3500 block of N. Rutherford when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.

Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.