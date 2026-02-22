40-year-old critically wounded in shooting inside Northwest Side home: police
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot inside his home on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Around 12:40 p.m., a 40-year-old man was inside his home in the 3500 block of N. Rutherford when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was transported to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. A firearm was also recovered from the scene.
Area Five Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.