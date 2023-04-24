Man, 63, robbed at gunpoint in River North

A man was attacked and robbed Sunday night in the River North neighborhood.

The 63-year-old was approached by two gunmen around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of North State Street, police said.

The suspects struck the man on the hand and demanded his personal belongings.

The attackers ran away from the scene and the victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.