Man, 71, missing since leaving Melrose Park hospital last year

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a year after leaving a west suburban Melrose Park hospital, and who is known to spend time on the South Side.

James Bell, 71, was last seen Sept. 10, 2018, as he was leaving Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Bell has been known to frequent the Shorewind Towers Apartments near 70th Street and South Shore Drive in South Shore, as well as a drop-in wellness center at 500 E. 47th St. in Bronzeville, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-5, 175-pound bald man with brown eyes and a medium complexion, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.