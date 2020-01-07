Man, 76, missing from South Shore for weeks: police

article

A 76-year-old man has been reported missing from South Shore on the South Side for weeks.

Charles Clay was last seen Nov. 28 in the 7000 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Clay is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.