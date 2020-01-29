Man, 78, missing from Gage Park, considered high risk: police

article

A 78-year-old man has been reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Leonardo Delgado was last seen Tuesday in the 5500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Delgado, who has diminished memory, is 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, gray hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray jacket, gray pants and work boots, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.