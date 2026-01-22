Man accused of beating 69-year-old man, attempting multiple carjackings at Aurora hotel: officials

The Brief An Aurora man, Grant Chandler, 26, is charged with multiple felony counts, including aggravated carjacking, armed robbery, and aggravated battery, after allegedly attacking a 69-year-old man at a hotel. Police say Chandler attempted to steal multiple vehicles at a Quality Inn, beating the victim during a struggle and confronting several others before fleeing on foot. Chandler, who was already on probation for a 2023 drug conviction, was arrested after a brief struggle and is due back in court Feb. 17.



An Aurora man has been charged with multiple carjackings and beating a man at an Aurora hotel, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Grant Chandler, 26, of Chelsea Manor Circle, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated carjacking, one felony count of possession of a stolen car, one felony count of attempted carjacking, two felony counts of aggravated battery, one felony count of attempted possession of a stolen car, aggravated battery in public, one felony count of armed robbery, and one felony count of attempted burglary.

On Wednesday, Aurora police responded to a call of a disturbance at the Quality Inn, located at 4005 Gabrielle Lane, around 7:30 a.m. Officers learned that the 69-year-old male victim was allegedly walking from the hotel to his truck, which he had remotely started. After reaching for his truck, the victim was approached by Chandler who asked him for a ride. When the victim denied Chandler's request and walked back to the hotel to alert the staff, Chandler allegedly entered a sedan parked near the hotel's entrance.

According to police, while the victim was inside the hotel, Chandler exited the sedan and approached a Dodge Durango parked nearby that had been remotely started and attempted to open the driver's side door. Then, Chandler allegedly went back to the sedan where he grabbed an ice scraper, returned to the Durango, and cleared the ice from the windshield. Then, Chandler allegedly grabbed a parking sign from behind the Durango and repeatedly hit the driver's side door with the sign, breaking off the side mirror.

Grant Chandler, 26

When the owner of the Durango and another hotel patrol confronted Chandler, he allegedly returned to the victim's still-running truck and entered the driver's seat. When the victim returned to his car and tried to pull Chandler out of it, Chandler allegedly punched him in the head multiple times, got back in the car, and attempted to drive away with the front door still open as the victim tried to pull him out. As the scuffle continued, the car rolled forward before stopping in the parking lot, at which point, Chandler allegedly ran from the truck and back to the Durango, which was occupied, and tried to open the locked door. The, he allegedly returned to the truck where he struggled with the victim for a second time, until finally running away on foot.

While running, Chandler allegedly ran in front of another car, causing the car to stop, at which point, he reached inside the car and grabbed the driver's shirt. Then, the driver drove away.

While fleeing, Chandler also allegedly opened the door of a garage truck collecting trash, grabbed the hood of the worker's jacket and tried to get into the truck. The driver allegedly kicked Chandler out of the truck.

Chandler was found near an apartment complex, and following a brief struggle, was arrested.

What they're saying:

"The carjacking and beating of an innocent man and subsequent attempted carjacking of another, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This type of violent behavior turned a routine morning into a terrifying ordeal for several innocent people, shattering their sense of safety and leaving an entire community on edge. I commend the Aurora Police Department for their quick response to the initial call and for their work in the apprehension of the defendant in this case. Thanks to their efforts, Mr. Chandler is facing serious felony charges that carry a possible penalty of up to thirty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

"Violent crimes like this strike at the sense of safety people deserve in their own community," said Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas. "We are grateful the victim was not more seriously injured, and our thoughts are with him as he recovers from this ordeal.

What's next:

Chandler is currently on probation for a 2023 conviction of delivering cocaine.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 17.