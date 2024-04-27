Man accused of sexually abusing young girl at Chicago museum sought by police

A man accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in a restroom at the Museum of Science and Industry is being sought by Chicago police.

The incident occurred between 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 25, at the museum, located at 5700 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The 10-year-old girl was separated from her group when she was approached by the man, who had curly light brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to be between 30-40 years old and was wearing a light blue shirt, blue vest, blue jeans and black gym shoes at the time, police said.

The man offered to help the girl find her group and she was led to the second floor.

Police said the girl requested to use the bathroom and when she was in the stall, the man reportedly crawled under the door and touched her genital area.

The girl kicked at the man, who then ran from the restroom, according to CPD. He is still at large.

The man's identity is unknown, but police said he has a medium build and has a tattoo of a roaring lion on his neck.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810/3664.