Man accused of strangling woman, smothering baby at Lockport home in 2020

More than two years after the deaths of a suburban mother and her child, police announce an arrest in the case.

Police who saw the crime scene inside a home on Hamilton Street in Lockport can't shake it.

"The officers — they still talk about it to this day, you know, these are difficult crime scenes to take in. Mentally they stay with you for a very long time," said Richard Harang, Lockport Police Chief.

Ashtin Eaton, 32, and her daughter, 14-month-old Hazel Bryant, were found dead in October 2020. At first, some thought it was a murder-suicide.

But now, 28-year-old Anthony Maggio of Crestwood is charged with six counts of first-degree murder. Police say he had dated Eaton and fathered her little girl. Court documents say Maggio strangled Eaton and smothered their child.

"I don't want to give too many details on the motive just yet with this going to trial. But I will say that they do have a child in common, and they're not together, so there's been domestic issues there," said Chief Harang.

Police arrested Maggio Wednesday, then told the victims' family in person.

"I know the family was in tears, and I'm sure some of my investigators were as well because they put a lot of work into this, and it was a sad case. It's a very sad, hurtful case and was needless, senseless," said Harang.

Chief Harang says it took all this time to process more than 150 pieces of evidence from the scene and build a solid case against Maggio.

"He's sitting where he needs to be which is in the Will County Jail," said Harang.

A judge set Maggio's bond at $10 million.

The victims' family tells us this is only the beginning of a long process for justice for Ashtin and Hazel.

They released a statement that read:

"The family sincerely thanks the Lockport Police Department for their diligence in effecting an arrest in this case. This is only the beginning of a long process for justice for Ashtin & Hazel. We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers throughout this horrific ordeal."