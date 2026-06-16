The Brief Chicago police are searching for a man accused of punching a 44-year-old woman in the back of the head on a CTA Pink Line platform in North Lawndale about 11:45 a.m. June 11. The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket, black pants with multicolored designs and white gym shoes. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com, referencing report No. JK290592.



A man struck a woman in the back of the head on a CTA Pink Line platform in North Lawndale last week, and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

What we know:

The attack occurred about 11:45 a.m. June 11 in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.

According to investigators, the suspect approached a 44-year-old woman on a CTA Pink Line platform and punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Man accused of punching woman on CTA Pink Line platform sought by police (Chicago PD )

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket, black pants with multicolored designs and white gym shoes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the extent of her injuries.

What you can do:

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference report No. JK290592.