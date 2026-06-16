Man accused of punching woman on CTA Pink Line platform sought by police
CHICAGO - A man struck a woman in the back of the head on a CTA Pink Line platform in North Lawndale last week, and Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying him.
What we know:
The attack occurred about 11:45 a.m. June 11 in the 1900 block of South Central Park Avenue, police said.
According to investigators, the suspect approached a 44-year-old woman on a CTA Pink Line platform and punched her in the back of the head with a closed fist.
Man accused of punching woman on CTA Pink Line platform sought by police (Chicago PD )
Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black zip-up hooded jacket, black pants with multicolored designs and white gym shoes.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released additional details about the victim or the extent of her injuries.
What you can do:
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference report No. JK290592.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.