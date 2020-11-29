Man and a 14-year-old boy shot in West Garfield Park

Two people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

The 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man brought themselves to Stroger Hospital, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The boy had been struck in the wrist and was listed in good condition, while the man had been shot in the leg and arm and was in fair condition, police said.

The two did not cooperate with officers and would not provide any information on the shooting, according to police.

Area Four detectives are investigating.