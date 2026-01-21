Knife-wielding man dies after shooting involving Aurora police: authorities

The Brief Aurora police shot a knife-wielding 27-year-old man during a barricade call Wednesday afternoon; the man later died from his injuries. Officers were responding to a report of a battery and a person with a weapon; police said there was no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is under investigation by the Aurora Police Department and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force.



A man armed with a knife who was shot by Aurora police Wednesday afternoon has died, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called about 12:35 p.m. to the 300 block of South Broadway for a report of a battery and a person with a weapon, Aurora police said. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man barricaded and armed.

Police said the man displayed a knife when officers encountered him. Officers fired, striking the man at least once, police said.

Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived and took over care. The man, who has not been identified, later died from his injuries, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted at a later date to determine the cause of death. His identity has not been released.

The officers involved were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area during the response because of the heavy police presence but said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

An independent investigation into the officers’ actions is being conducted by the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force.