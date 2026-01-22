Man arrested after attacking, sexually assaulting woman outside her Mount Prospect home: police

The Brief Mount Prospect police arrested Andres Morales Gonzalez, 35, accused of beating, strangling, and sexually assaulting a woman outside her home. Police say the woman was attacked in her driveway Jan. 17, and family members intervened after hearing her scream before officers arrived and arrested Gonzalez. Gonzalez faces multiple felony charges, and the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries; his next court date is Feb. 13.



A man has been arrested for beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Mount Prospect, according to police.

What we know:

Andres Morales Gonzalez, 35, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated crimina sexual assault, one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, one felony count of aggravated battery involving strangulation, and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

On Jan. 17, Mount Prospect Police responded to the 100 block of North Main Street around 12:33 a.m. Officers found an individual trying to pull a man off of a woman who was on the ground. Officers quickly put the man in handcuffs.

An investigation revealed that the woman was returning home when an unknown man, later identified as Andres Morales Gonzalez, tackled her from behind in the driveway. Morales Gonzalez allegedly slammed the woman's head into the pavement multiple times and then began strangling her with his arm while he sexually assaulted her.

The victim's family heard the victim screaming and found Morales Gonzalez on top of her. A family member wrestled Morales Gonzalez off the victim when officers arrived on the scene and arrested him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim did not know Morales Gonzalez and allegedly had never seen him before.

What's next:

Morales Gonzalez's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 13.