Man arrested after police chase in NW Indiana

A 29-year-old man is facing battery and reckless driving charges after allegedly attempting to flee from Indiana state troopers Friday morning.

About 11:45 a.m., officers pulled over a white Toyota Camry during a traffic stop after receiving calls of an erratic driver on Interstate 65 near Jasper County in Indiana, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

Mohammed Elobaid, of Indianapolis, voluntarily pulled over but refused to identify himself to officers and began threatening them, police said. When officers opened the driver’s side door to the Camry, he allegedly put the car in drive and left the scene.

Troopers followed the man at a high rate of speed on I-65 until they crossed over to Lake County, police said.

During the pursuit, Elobaid struck two Lake County squad cars and eventually pulled over near Exit 249 and left the scene on foot, police said. He allegedly ran into the ditch and began throwing rocks at the officers.

With the help of a Crown Point K9, officers were able to arrest the man, police said.

Elobaid is facing charges for refusing arrest, battery and reckless driving, police said.