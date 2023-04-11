Man arrested in deadly West Pullman shooting

A man was arrested moments after allegedly fatally shooting a person Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:20 p.m. in the 11800 block of South Harvard Avenue and saw a man running with a gun, police said.

Officers took him into custody and recovered a gun off his person.

During a search of the area, police found an unidentified male lying a yard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charges are pending as Area Two detectives investigate.