Man attacks employee after being denied entry to Uptown business

A 32-year-old man allegedly attacked an employee outside a North Side business early Friday after being denied entry, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of North Broadway. After staff removed the man from the business, police said he pulled out a sharp object and swung it multiple times, striking the victim in the left arm and causing a minor cut.

Paramedics treated the victim on the scene, and the victim declined transport to a hospital.

The suspect fled, and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.