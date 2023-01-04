Man carjacked at gunpoint by 4 men in West Town

A 25-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say the victim parked a car in the 100 block of North Green Street around 10:05 a.m. when four men drove up.

One of the offenders was armed and demanded the victim's belongings.

The offenders fled with the victim's car.

No injuries reported, and no offenders are in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.