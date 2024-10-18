Man charged in 2017 shooting involving two Chicago police officers

The Brief A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for his role in a 2017 shooting of two Chicago police officers. The man, arrested on Oct. 17, was a juvenile at the time of the incident, which occurred on May 2, 2017, in the 1500 block of West 43rd Street. He faces two felony counts and will appear in court for a detention hearing on Oct. 19, 2024.



A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the 2017 shooting involving two Chicago police officers.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday in the 4700 block of South Throop Street on two felony charges of attempted first-degree murder, according to Chicago police.

The charges stem from an event on May 2, 2017, when the man – then a juvenile – fired a weapon at officers in the 1500 block of West 43rd Street. The suspect "discharged a firearm, striking a Chicago police officer and injuring another Chicago police officer in the process," CPD said in a release.

It's unclear if both officers were struck by the gunfire.

The man is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.