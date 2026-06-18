Man charged after hidden camera found in New Lenox church restroom: police
NEW LENOX, Ill. - A Frankfort man has been charged after recording in the bathroom of a New Lenox church, according to police.
Nicholas W. Calombaris has been charged with multiple felony counts of unauthorized video recording.
New Lenox police responded to Parkview Christian Church on Wednesday. A woman said she found a cell phone concealed in a restroom that was recording her while she used the facility.
Nicholas W. Calombaris
Police identified Calombaris as the suspect. They also examined the phone and found multiple recordings, including one depicting a juvenile, according to police.
What's next:
Calombaris will remain in jail until his pretrial detention hearing.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the New Lenox Police Department.