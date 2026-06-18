Man charged after hidden camera found in New Lenox church restroom: police

The Brief Nicholas W. Calombaris of Frankfort was charged with multiple felony counts of unauthorized video recording. A woman found a hidden cell phone recording inside a restroom at Parkview Christian Church in New Lenox. Police found multiple recordings on the phone, including one involving a juvenile; Calombaris remains in custody pending a detention hearing.



A Frankfort man has been charged after recording in the bathroom of a New Lenox church, according to police.

Nicholas W. Calombaris has been charged with multiple felony counts of unauthorized video recording.

New Lenox police responded to Parkview Christian Church on Wednesday. A woman said she found a cell phone concealed in a restroom that was recording her while she used the facility.

Nicholas W. Calombaris

Police identified Calombaris as the suspect. They also examined the phone and found multiple recordings, including one depicting a juvenile, according to police.

What's next:

Calombaris will remain in jail until his pretrial detention hearing.