Man charged after sexual assaults and attacks on women in Hinsdale, Downers Grove, and Darien: police

A man has been charged with attempted sexual assault of a Hinsdale woman and grabbing multiple women in Downers Grove and Darien, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Kwame Koranteng, 31, of Willowbrook, has been charged with one felony count of attempted criminal sexual assault, two felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place, two felony counts of aggravated battery of a person over 60, and one felony count of criminal sexual abuse.

On Nov. 7, Downers Grove police responded to a call from a woman who allegedly was grabbed from behind by an unknown suspect around 3:00 p.m. Allegedly, she was walking on Brookbank Road when someone who was parked in his car, later identified as Koranteng, got out of his car, ran up behind her and passed her. Then Koranteng allegedly turned around, walked past her and grabbed her butt, and then asked her if "she can have sex." Then, Koranteng left the scene, got into his Toyota Corola and fled, according to the victim.

On Nov. 10, Hinsdale Police officers responded to a call of a delayed sexual assault around 2:44 p.m. According to the victim, she was walking with a six-month-old child on a path on 59th Street when she was briefly stopped, she felt someone, also identified as Koranteng, grab her butt from behind with both hands. When the victim turned around, Koranteng allegedly reached down with one hand and touched the victim's vagina over her clothes. When the victim began screaming for help, the suspect fled.

On Nov. 14, Darien Police officers received a delayed report from a victim who said a man, also identified as Koranteng, had followed her into the lobby of her apartment around 10:15 p.m. the night before. According to the victim, Koranteng grabbed her butt and then left.

On Nov. 14, officers saw Koranteng exit his car and approach a woman with her minor grandchild in the 7300 block of Fairmont Avenue in Downers Grove. Koranteng approached the victim from behind, grabbed her butt, and attempted to wrap his arms around her. When the victim pushed Koranteng away, he fled back to his car where he was arrested.

What they're saying:

"Random sexually motivated attacks, as alleged in this case, don’t just traumatize the immediate victim, they also terrorize an entire community leaving residents fearful for their personal safety," Berlin said. "For nearly a week, as Mr. Koranteng allegedly roamed the streets of DuPage County looking for his next victim, residents were left feeling frightened and vulnerable as they went about their daily lives. This is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

What's next:

Koranteng's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 8.