Man charged in stabbing, beating of woman in Humboldt Park: police

article

A Chicago man is facing murder charges in a violent attack on a woman last November in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said.

He is accused of stabbing and beating a 29-year-old woman on Nov. 28 in the 1400 block of North Avers Avenue, according to police.

Aguilar was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Aguilar is due in bond court Friday.

No additional information was immediately available

