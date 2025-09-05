Man charged in fatal December shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a December 2023 shooting on Chicago’s West Side that left a 34-year-old woman dead, police said.
What we know:
The suspect, who has not been identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was arrested Wednesday in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to police.
He faces the following charges:
- One felony count of first-degree murder with intent to kill or injure
- One felony count of first-degree murder with intent to kill or injure with a firearm
- One felony count of first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or injury
- One felony count of first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or injury with a firearm
- One felony count of first-degree murder during the commission of a forcible felony
- One felony count of first-degree murder during the commission of a forcible felony with a firearm
- One felony count of armed robbery with a firearm
- One felony count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm
- One felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm
- One felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint
The charges stem from a Dec. 26, 2023, shooting in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, where the woman was killed, police said.
No additional details about the shooting were released.
What's next:
The suspect was due back in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.