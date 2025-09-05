Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in fatal December shooting on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  September 5, 2025 1:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man has been charged in a Dec. 26, 2023, West Side shooting that killed a 34-year-old woman, police said.
    • Arrested on Wednesday, he faces multiple felony counts, including murder and armed robbery.
    • He was due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a December 2023 shooting on Chicago’s West Side that left a 34-year-old woman dead, police said.

What we know:

The suspect, who has not been identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, was arrested Wednesday in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to police.

He faces the following charges:

  • One felony count of first-degree murder with intent to kill or injure
  • One felony count of first-degree murder with intent to kill or injure with a firearm
  • One felony count of first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or injury
  • One felony count of first-degree murder with a strong probability of death or injury with a firearm
  • One felony count of first-degree murder during the commission of a forcible felony
  • One felony count of first-degree murder during the commission of a forcible felony with a firearm
  • One felony count of armed robbery with a firearm
  • One felony count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm
  • One felony count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm
  • One felony count of aggravated unlawful restraint

The charges stem from a Dec. 26, 2023, shooting in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, where the woman was killed, police said.

No additional details about the shooting were released.

What's next:

The suspect was due back in court for a detention hearing on Friday.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

