article

A Chicago man was charged in a fatal shooting that happened earlier this year in Chicago Lawn.

Police say Albert Coburn, 59, shot and killed a 57-year-old man on Feb. 21 in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue.

Coburn was arrested near his home in the 7900 block of South Francisco Avenue on Wednesday.

He faces one felony count of murder.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was scheduled to appear in bond court today.