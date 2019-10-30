Man charged in Lake Villa woman's fatal overdose on fentanyl-laced heroin

article

A man has been charged with selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a woman who died of an overdose earlier this month in north suburban Lake Villa.

Earl L. Epps, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one felony count each of drug-induced homicide, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and witness intimidation, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

“We again see the tragic effects of the opioid crisis we’re fighting here in Lake County and at a national level,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. “There is no doubt addiction is a disease, and we continue to do everything we can for those suffering addictions, while holding drug pushers accountable.”

A 47-year-old Lake Villa woman allegedly bought what she believed to be heroin from Epps on Oct. 4 before she overdosed at her home about 6:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the heroin she ingested also contained fentanyl, authorities said.

Epps remains in custody at the Lake County Jail on a $1 million bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 4.